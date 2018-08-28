What just happened? VRV is the new home of your favorite Nickelodeon classics. Some hits like Rugrats and Invader Zim are missing although we're told that additional series will be added at a later date.

Nickelodeon has partnered with online streaming platform VRV to launch NickSplat, an over-the-top offering that’s now part of VRV’s catalog of channels.

NickSplat is the new streaming home for Nickelodeon’s most popular nostalgic live-action and animated programming. At launch (today), the channel will host classics like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Doug, Nick Arcade, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Clarissa Explains It All, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Dude, Salute Your Shorts, Guts, All That, AAAHH!!! Real Monsters and CatDog, just to name a few.

VRV is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its premium subscription service which includes ad-free access to content from Crunchyroll, Cartoon Hangover, CuriosityStream, Mondo, Nerdist, Rooster Teeth, Shudder and more. After that, the service will set you back $9.99 per month.

Optionally, you can subscribe to NickSplat for just $5.99 a month if the other stuff doesn’t interest you.

To celebrate the launch of NickSplat, VRV is hosting a “childhooding” tour. Starting in Santa Monica on the weekend of September 7, attendees can enjoy classic cartoons, a cereal bar, 90s-themed photos and more. Additional details will be provided as the event approaches, we’re told.

