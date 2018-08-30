Huawei may be having trouble doing business in US markets, but that hasn't stopped the company from coming up with innovative new device ideas.

At IFA 2018, the company showed off a device designed to take on the likes of the Razer Phone, the Honor Play.

The main innovation behind the Play is a new software feature called "GPU Turbo," which can apparently extend battery usage while also cranking up mobile game frame rates considerably, leading to "60 percent more efficient" graphics processing than other devices on the market.

However, as reported by Engadget, Huawei revealed another device at the very end of its show: an entirely new smartphone dubbed the Honor Magic 2.

Though we weren't given many details about the device as of writing, we know it will feature a full-sized, bezel-less screen with no notch, no hardware buttons, no front-facing speakers, "safer" 40w charging, and a "Kirin 980" processor.

Huawei has pulled off the Honor Magic 2's all-screen display by putting a modern spin on the concept of a sliding phone.

The President of Huawei's Honor division, George Zhao, engaged the feature on stage, making the back of the phone slide up. This revealed what appeared to be a camera, though the sliding back probably hides a few other secrets as well.

It's not clear when you'll be able to get your hands on an Honor Magic 2; Huawei simply says it's "coming soon." However, we'll undoubtedly learn more about the device in the coming months.

