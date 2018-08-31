Highly anticipated: Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition has arrived for consoles and PC. Current PC owners will receive it as a free upgrade, while many console owners will be seeing it for the first time. All are in for a treat.

TechSpot editors have repeatedly referred to Divinity: Original Sin 2 as one of the greatest RPGs around. It was featured in our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) as “the best role-playing game in years.” We weren’t the only ones that liked it either as it earned a 93 metascore with no bad reviews from critics.

Back in June, developer Larian Studios announced that it would be releasing the Definitive Edition for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 31. Publisher Bandai Namco surprised PC players with a day early release on Thursday. As of today, the game is also ready for download on PS4 and XB1.

The Divinity: Original Sin 2 was designed from the ground up to be played using keyboard and mouse, so it’s going to play somewhat differently on consoles. Fortunately, Larian took the time to modify the UI in the console version to be a bit more efficient for controllers, but it is likely to feel a little clunky to those who have played it on PC.

Not everyone’s a fan of beard-friendly games where knowing that some dice have more than six sides is an advantage, but for those that are, Original Sin II is simply brilliant.

The studio has added over 130,000 words of additional dialog which fills out a section later in the game that did receive a bit of criticism. The developers also rewrote nearly 150,000 words of the previous dialog to improve story arcs. Origin stories for the character have been tweaked, and other writing has been added to “tie up loose ends.”

The combat system has been slightly modified to make it more balanced while remaining challenging. More battles have been added, as well as a “Story Mode.” Story Mode is essentially another difficulty setting. It is a notch below the easiest setting (Explorer) and focuses more on “the dialogue, reactivity, and atmosphere in Original Sin 2.”

As previously mentioned Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition comes as a free DLC to current PC owners. Everybody else is looking at the typical $60 price tag, but it is well worth your gaming dollar.