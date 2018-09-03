Why it matters: JulioNIB has created some excellent mods for GTA V in the past but this might be his best work yet. Creative user mods like these ensure the game will remain popular for years to come... or at least, until the next release in the franchise unseats it.

Marvel Comics’ Magneto is now a fully playable character in Grand Theft Auto V thanks to the latest work from master modder JulioNIB. It sounds awesome in theory but as the demo video highlights, it’s even better in practice.

The script mod enables virtually every superpower Magneto possesses. You can fly, create a bullet shield and pull off various melee attacks but the real fun, of course, involves manipulating the environment around you.

Taking command of cars and creating a metal storm is easy. Pull lampposts and wind turbines from the ground and hurl them at innocent bystanders. Heck, you can even snatch a plane out of the sky and thrust it at a helicopter or derail a train.

Another of Magneto’s tricks – pulling a gun from an enemy, turning it around on them and ending their life – is also possible. There’s even a metal things manager that lets you customize how various objects react to your newfound magnetic abilities.

To give it a try for yourself, head over to JulioNIB’s website and follow the setup instructions.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.