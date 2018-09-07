Why it matters: Razer got a lot right with its first smartphone and with a year of experience under its belt, the second-gen handset will likely be even better. What would you like to see Razer do differently this time around?

Razer in its most recent earnings report confirmed it is developing a second generation of its Razer Phone, the gaming-minded handset it launched late last year. Now thanks to a recent Geekbench run, we may have an idea of what sort of hardware the new phone could be packing.

The benchmark results, for a device called the Razer Phone 2, were published late Thursday and purport a single-core score of 2,026 and a multi-core score of 8,234. The handset is listed as having 8GB of RAM (the same as last year’s model) and an octa-core Qualcomm processor, likely the Snapdragon 845.

Razer hasn’t said when its second-gen smartphone will be ready but odds are, it’s probably soon. I say that because Razer is now offering a promo code to knock $300 off the cost of the original Razer Phone in its online store, bringing the effective price down to just $399.99. For a premium handset with high-end specs and a gorgeous screen, that’s an incredibly attractive price that’ll help Razer clear out inventory ahead of the arrival of its next flagship.

To nab the deal, simply use the code WOOHOO during checkout. Razer says this is a limited time offer so if you’re interested, it’d be best to act ASAP.

Lead image via Adam Patrick Murray, IDG