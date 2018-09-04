Rumors that Razer has been working on the second iteration of its gaming-oriented Razer Phone have been hovering around the internet for quite some time now.

Indeed, back in January, FrAndroid claimed that an "internal source" at Razer revealed that the Razer Phone 2 would be arriving during September, "possibly at IFA."

While this rumor was slightly off -- Razer didn't actually reveal the next generation of its phone -- it has confirmed its existence in an earnings report, as spotted by 9to5Google.

"Razer is now focusing its resources into the development of the second generation Razer Phone and accompanying software releases," the report reads, shortly after Razer expressed its satisfaction with the sales performance of its first Phone.

Not much is known about the device for now, as Razer didn't announce any hardware specifications or discuss its design elements in its earnings report.

However, the report does mention that company wants the Razer Phone 2 to "extend [Razer's] software and services from PC into the mobile market," but we don't know what that means for the time being.

9to5Google speculates that Razer might be aiming to let Phone users stream PC games to their mobile device, but that doesn't seem all that likely. Razer doesn't own any game distribution services right now so the company would need to partner up with an existing platform (like Steam) to make that happen.

Unique feature possibilities aside, it's still nice to see Razer take another stab at a gaming-focused smartphone - in an industry that's relatively lacking in innovation, Razer is trying something different, and it just might pay off.