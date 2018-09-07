What just happened? School is back in session, football season is here and temperatures are dropping. The holidays will be here before you know it and tech giants like Apple, Google and Microsoft are refreshing product lines in droves.

Another day, another hardware event to add to the busy fall calendar. Microsoft on Friday issued press invitations to a media event scheduled for early next month. What’s on the agenda, you ask? Well, Microsoft isn’t saying much but we’ve got some theories as to what might materialize.

Microsoft’s nondescript invite features the company’s familiar logo and the tag line “A moment of your time.”

The most interesting product Microsoft could unveil at the event would no doubt be the dual-screen Andromeda device detailed earlier this summer. Similar in concept to the ill-fated Microsoft Courier, the pocketable Surface will reportedly create a new and disruptive device category for Microsoft.

Reports from earlier this year suggested Andromeda would be ready to unveil in 2018.

Far more plausible is the possibility that we’ll see traditional Surface hardware refreshed to run Intel’s latest processors. It’s been nearly two years since Microsoft introduced the Surface Studio all-in-one for content creators, after all, so that's certainly due for an update.

Google recently sent out media invites for an event on October 9 where we’ll almost certainly see the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Apple has an event set for September 12 to unveil its next generation of iPhones.

Microsoft’s event takes place on October 2 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern in New York City.