Something to look forward to: Google has all but confirmed that it will unveil its Pixel 3 handsets in just over one month's time. Expect to see a number of other products on show at the event, which takes place in New York City.

It seems almost certain that Google will reveal the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones on October 9. The company has sent out invites to a “Made by Google Launch Event,” which takes place at 11 am ET in New York City. There’s no direct reference to the new Pixels, but the “3” that appears in the “I <3 NY” GIF sends a pretty clear signal, and it includes the #madebygoogle hashtag that’s used for its hardware products.

The October 9th date matches last week’s report, which also got the location correct. The last two generations of Pixel handsets were unveiled on October 4 in 2017 and 2016, but it seems the company has decided to move the event forward a few days this year.

There has been a slew of Pixel 3 leaks over the last few months. We know both devices will feature a single rear camera and dual front-facing snappers. The 3.5mm jack is gone, with Type-C earphones and headphone jack adaptor included in the box, and both devices are expected to feature glass backs for wireless charging. But the most contentious feature is likely to be that oversized notch in the Pixel 3 XL.

Last year’s Google event saw the Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, Clips, and the Google Home Mini and Max unveiled alongside its smartphones, so it seems likely that more new hardware will be shown off this year. A Pixelbook 2 could be on the cards, as could some high-end Chrome OS tablets. We may also see a few new Android Wear smartwatches, though the company has said there wouldn’t be any Pixel Watch this year.