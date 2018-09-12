If you're a writer, editor, or a college student, you've probably used Grammarly on at least one occasion.

The AI-powered grammar and spell checking tool is incredibly popular (boasting over 10 million users as of writing), and for good reason. It can scan documents, emails, and messages for poorly-constructed sentences, poor wording, and much more.

While I prefer to use the dedicated Grammarly web app for all of my proofreading needs, the company also offers a browser extension that can check your writing across a wide range of websites, without the need to copy-and-paste your work into the Grammarly Editor.

However, the extension has never worked in one key location: Google Docs.

Fortunately, that's changing today - starting now, Grammarly browser add-on users will receive full Google Docs integration, allowing you to spell-check collaborative documents to your heart's content.

When asked why this feature hadn't been available until now, Grammarly co-founder Max Lytvyn offered the following statement:

"Our goal is to help users communicate clearly and effectively, so user experience is critically important to us. Our engineers wanted to guarantee a smooth experience for our users that was robust enough to withstand any updates by Google over time."

It's worth mentioning that Google recently brought a grammar checking feature of its own to Docs, but now that Grammarly is also available on the platform, Google's alternative may not see much use.

With that said, for the time being, only Grammarly's Chrome users are receiving this new functionality, though the company does intend to bring it to other browsers in the future.

"...Grammarly will roll out support on Google Docs to other browsers," Lytvyn explained in a statement. "We're first testing the beta on Chrome to ensure we can provide a stable service, and Firefox will be the next available browser. We'll announce this separately once it's available."

If you already use Grammarly for Chrome, you don't need to do anything to enable Docs compatibility. Just make sure the add-on is up-to-date, open up a Doc, and start using Grammarly's features as usual.

Should you find that the feature isn't enabled, you might just have to be patient for a while. Grammarly says it will roll out Docs compatibility gradually over "the next month."