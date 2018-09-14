Highly anticipated: During the launch of its RTX 20-series GPUs, Nvidia focused more on the cards’ real-time ray tracing capabilities over their raw performance. But with the launch date now just one week away, the company has revealed how the Turning architecture compares to the previous generations. It also announced that the GeForce RTX 2080 would outperform the GTX 1080 Ti.

Following the RTX unveiling last month, Nvidia said that the RTX 2080 would be 50 percent faster than the GTX 1080, offering significant fps improvements in non-ray-traced titles. At GTC Japan earlier this week, the firm showed off a graph that, while vague, claims both the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti leave their previous-gen counterparts behind when it comes to 4K gaming.

As you can see, there are no actual numbers on the graph, only a '60 fps' line, and we don’t know what game(s) this was using or, importantly, what the graphics settings were. But if the graph is to be taken at face value, It shows that the RTX 2080 sits on the 4K@60fps mark, comfortably ahead of the GTX 1080Ti. It also appears that the gap between the two new GPUs is larger than those of previous generations, though an earlier version of the graph showed this gap to be smaller than those of Pascal and Maxwell—make of that what you will.

In addition to the graph, Nvidia also announced nine new games that will support its DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) technology. The process uses AI and deep learning to smooth the edges of rendered objects in titles. You can see all the other games that support real-time ray tracing and DLSS here.

The new titles are:

Darksiders III

Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

Fear the Wolves

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

KINETIK

Outpost Zero

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

SCUM

Stormdivers

In other RTX 2080 news, the first benchmarks of the card have reportedly been leaked on the Futuremark 3Dmark database. Running on a PC with a Core i7-8700K, 16 GB of DDR4 memory, and the latest 411.51 GeForce drivers, the GPU scored 10,147 points and 10,659 graphics points in the Timespy benchmark. The 3DMark Firestrike score, meanwhile, is said to be around 27,000 points, beating an overclocked GTX 1080Ti.