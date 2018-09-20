Game streaming has picked up quite a bit of steam as of late, with some industry leaders claiming it will be the future of gaming.

For the unaware, game streaming is a type of technology that lets gamers stream titles directly to their consoles or computers over the internet, with no need to pay for pricey hardware. In theory, even machines with low-end hardware should be able to take advantage of game streaming.

One of the services that utilize this tech is PlayStation Now (PS Now). Sony's game streaming platform lets subscribers play a wide variety of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on their PC or PS4 for a single monthly fee.

As nice as PS Now is, one of the largest issues it and many other streaming platforms face is input lag and latency. Sony today announced its plan to counteract that problem.

Starting now, a variety of PS4 and PS2 games will be available for direct download on a user's PS4 console, which should drastically reduce input lag for players who opt-in. However, this feature will only be available to PS4 users; PC users will be forced to stream games via the cloud as usual.

Sony's long-term plan for this feature is to add a download option to "almost all" PS4 and PS2 titles on the service, but that won't happen right away. The company says this functionality will be "gradually" rolled out to PS Now subscribers over the course of several days.

Some of the games you'll be able to download to your system include God of War 3 Remastered, Bloodborne, and Until Dawn.

If PS Now sounds like your type of service, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial right now. Doing so will give you access to "650+" PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. After the free trial expires, PS Now costs $19.99 per month.