A hot potato: Employee theft is an issue for many large companies, and each has their own methods of dealing with workers who steal. Amazon, which doesn’t have the best reputation for treating its staff well, reportedly uses a unique approach, one that some people say borders on entrapment.

According to Business Insider, which cites an anonymous former Amazon logistics manager, the company tries to identify drivers who are stealing by randomly placing dummy packages on its delivery trucks.

Whenever an employee scans one of these fake items, an error message will show up on their scanner. The idea behind the scheme is that an honest employee will either check with a supervisor or bring the package back to the warehouse at the end of their shift to identify the problem. But as it isn’t registered on Amazon’s system, a dishonest worker who assumes nobody will notice its absence might decide to steal the package.

These false items often contain something from Amazon’s inventory to add “some weight” and make them appear more appealing to thieves. “It’s meant to be a trap … to check the integrity of the driver,” said the source.

“If you bring the package back, you are innocent. If you don’t, you’re a thug,” Sid Shah, a former manager for DeliverOL, a courier company that delivers packages for Amazon, told Business Insider.

When reached for comment, Amazon said, "Checks and audits are part of overall quality programs and are administered at random."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Amazon employees are allegedly taking bribes for insider data and deletion of product reviews. This followed news that Amazon is using warehouse workers to tweet about how great it is to work for the company. These 'FC Ambassadors' have been responding to tweets criticising Amazon's reportedly poor working conditions.