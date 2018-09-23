Highly anticipated: Few games have managed to generate so much hype while remaining shrouded in mystery quite like Death Stranding. A new trailer for Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated title has just arrived, and while it introduces us to a new character—voiced by Troy Baker—and shows another one of the creatures, it doesn’t shed much light on what’s going on in the game.

It was back at E3 2016 when Kojima unveiled footage of his first post-Konami project. Even though the reveal trailer didn’t show any gameplay, a naked Norman Reedus, weird babies, strange oil, and floating creatures, all combined with a haunting soundtrack, ensured it was the talk of the conference.

We’ve seen a few more clips since then, including a gameplay trailer back in June. At the Tokyo Game Show 2018, we were treated the latest piece of Death Stranding content—The Man in the Golden Mask trailer. In it, we see Reedus’ character, Sam Porter Bridges, face an antagonist wearing a golden skull mask, which he uses to summon a giant, feline-like creature made up of oily tentacles.

The person voicing the man in the mask is Troy Baker. The actor has portrayed numerous leads in video games, including Joel in The Last of Us, Booker DeWitt in Bioshock Infinite, The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins, and Pagan Min in Far Cry 4. He previously worked with Kojima on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, providing the voice of Revolver Ocelot.

Kojima has also revealed new art for character models based on Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

We know Death Stranding is an action game with “some degree of freedom,” and that it uses Guerilla Games' Decima Engine. There’s still no release date, so don’t expect it anytime soon. Here’s how Kojima Productions describes it:

Besieged by death's tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre-defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.