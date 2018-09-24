Bottom line: RGB LEDs have infiltrated virtually every sector of the computer hardware industry, storage included. Kingston isn't the first to market with an RGB SSD but it is perhaps the most reputable brand to do so.

Kingston’s gaming division, HyperX, today introduced two new storage products designed with gamers in mind.

The HyperX Fury RGB SSD is a 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 drive offered in capacities of 240GB, 480GB and 960GB. Powered by a Marvell 88SS1074 controller, it utilizes 3D TLC NAND and offers sequential read / write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 480MB/s, respectively, with maximum power consumption of 2.5 watts during writes.

True to its name, the Fury RGB SSD features a “visually stunning” light bar that offers customizable RGB lighting effects when paired with compatible motherboards. Kingston says the drive can be daisy-chained to sync RGB effects across system internals.

The new Savage Exo SSD, meanwhile, is an external drive boasting read speeds of up to 500MB/s and writes of up to 400MB/s. Available in capacities of 480GB and 960GB, it’s compatible with Windows and Mac as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One via USB 3.1 Gen 2.

All new drives come backed by a three-year warranty and are available from today in the US and Canada. Pricing ranges from $74.99 for the 240GB Fury RGB SSD to $234.99 for the 960GB model over on Amazon. The Savage Exo SSD is listed for $219 on HyperX’s website although I imagine it’ll be significantly cheaper once it lands on e-commerce sites.