In brief: Even though Apple’s newest iPhones only went on sale last Friday, we’ve already seen a report on how well the handsets are selling. It seems that despite being more expensive, the larger iPhone XS Max proved significantly more popular than the iPhone XS over the launch weekend.

In a research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was obtained by MacRumors, it's claimed that the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max has been performing “better than expected,” outselling its 5.8-inch iPhone XS sibling by up to 3 to 4 times.

Kuo added that the 256GB version has proved to be the most popular storage option, and more people have opted for gold and space grey colors over silver. Interestingly, Kuo writes that the expensive 512GB storage option, which costs $1449, is "subject to a serious shortage" due to Samsung currently being the only reliable supplier of NAND Flash.

It appears that the Apple Watch 4 is also surprising industry experts, with demand proving “much better than expected.” Supplies are expected to remain tight until November, at which point Compal will begin production as a secondary supplier alongside Quanta.

The capacity of the assembler Quanta is full already; therefore, the supply cannot improve significantly until second supplier Compal's mass production for Apple Watch Series 4 starting from November. We have increased the Apple Watch shipment forecast in 2018 from 18mn to 18.5–19.5mn units.

Kuo thinks the cheaper the iPhone XR, which goes on sale October 26, will be another big hit, and could sell more than the iPhone 8 when it launched last year. Display issues caused Apple to delay the handset’s release, but Kuo says production will “markedly improve” by next month.

Huawei went out of its way to troll Apple at one of its stores last week. Customers waiting in line to get their hands on a new iPhone were gifted free chargers by the Chinese firm, who cheekily stated that they'll need them.