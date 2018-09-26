Why it matters: Re-releases of fan favorites like Castlevania are a win-win, allowing gamers to enjoy classics all over again - or perhaps discover them for the first time - on modern platforms while simultaneously providing an additional revenue stream for publishers / developers that isn't burdened by the full production cost of a new game.

Sony on Wednesday announced that two classic Castlevania games are heading to the PlayStation 4 next month as part of an exclusive bundle.

Castlevania Requiem is a digital download comprised of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The former was originally released in Japan back in 1993 for the PC Engine with the latter serving as its direct sequel when it launched in 1997 on the PlayStation. Both were highly praised at launch and are considered to be among the best ever in the platform-adventure category.

Sony says both games are the originals emulated for the PlayStation 4 with enhancements like 4K / 1080p upscaling, high-resolution backgrounds, different rendering options and support for the DualShock 4’s vibration, analogue stick and speaker. There’s also full Trophy support although the company warns that the Platinum Trophy will be tough to obtain.

Castlevania Requiem launches on October 26, the same day Netflix plans to drop season two of its animated Castlevania series. Expect to pay $19.99 for the opportunity.

Castlevania’s spiritual successor, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, was recently delayed until 2019. We also learned over the summer that a version for the PlayStation Vita has been cancelled due to Sony’s plans to discontinue the handheld.