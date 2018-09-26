Although Telltale Games recent laid off 90 percent of its staff without severance, many fans still hoped the development studio would be able to finish the final season of The Walking Dead.

After all, the series was arguably Telltale's most popular franchise to date, and it was widely praised for its storytelling and compelling characters.

These hopes were further reinforced by reports that the company was "working with multiple partners" to bring a full final season to market.

While those partnerships might still pan out, it's looking much less likely now - Telltale has officially pulled The Walking Dead's last season from digital marketplaces, such as Steam and GoG.

Whether or not this decision is a temporary one remains to be seen. However, a Telltale spokesperson did reiterate in a statement to The Verge that it's "still working to find a way" to "hand off" the development of Episodes 3 and 4 of The Walking Dead's final season to another studio so that the series can conclude.

The spokesperson added that the company will likely make an official announcement on its progress "before the end of the week."

Despite the spokesperson's vaguely-encouraging words, if you're a fan of Telltale's long-running series, it's probably best to keep your expectations low.