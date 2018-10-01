Bottom line: Google Maps is adding new features to help frequent commuters avoid traffic and also provide easy access to music by integrating new services into the app. More real time data will help you avoid traffic jams and congested areas.

Google knows that going to work everyday can be time consuming and stressful at times when trying to get through rush hour traffic. With the addition of one-tap access to live traffic information and support for mixed modes of transit, it should be easier to know when you should leave to be on time.

Should your commute be slow moving due to inevitably heavy traffic, Google is also adding music integration to Maps. Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music will all be available from inside Google Maps with standard controls to pause, skip, or play your favorite tunes and podcasts.

From Google's vast treasure troves of data on traffic, it takes an average commuter 60 percent longer to reach their destination during rush hour traffic. This equates to an entire day each month spent commuting or nearly two weeks throughout the year.

A commute tab is being added that will display all of the live traffic information that you might find useful. Warnings of heavy traffic or delays due to accidents and other abnormalities can be found here. Suggested alternate routes also fall under this new tab to help you get to work with fewer delays. Android users will be able to receive push notifications about disruptions on routes in real time.

Google knows that not everyone drives to work. Bikers, walkers, and bus riders will now be able to get better estimates on arrival times based on their departure times. Public transit schedules are updated frequently. Buses and trains in 80 regions now have real time tracking so you can see exactly when the next one will pick you up.

In Sydney, Australia, Google will even be able to tell you how full the next bus or train will be so that you know if there is space for you to get on and if you can get a seat. After initial testing, Google will be expanding this feature to other cities around the world.

New commute features and music integration are rolling out globally this week. Download the latest version of Google Maps from the Play Store or App Store to get access to the latest changes.