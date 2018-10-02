Bottom line: Microsoft did just enough to keep its Surface Studio AIO relevant, adding faster graphics, a better display and reasonable storage upgrades. Curiously enough, an 8th gen Intel processor isn't an option.

Microsoft at its 2018 Surface event on Tuesday unveiled its second generation Surface Studio, an all-in-one desktop designed specifically for creative professionals.

The Surface Studio 2 heavily favors its predecessor but it’s what’s under the surface (no pun intended) that really matters. The AIO is powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HQ processor and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card.

Microsoft says the graphics are 50 percent faster than before.

Buyers also get a 28-inch Brilliant PixelSense Display (4,500 x 3,000 resolution, 192 PPI, 3:2 aspect ratio) with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that Microsoft claims is 38 percent brighter and offers 22 percent more contrast compared to the previous model. Like before, the Surface Studio 2 is compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Dial accessory.

The Surface Studio 2 is available to pre-order from today. Pricing starts at $3,499 for a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and tops out at $4,799 if you want double the memory and storage capacity. According to the purchase page, orders should ship by November 15.