Something to look forward to: If you were born in the 80's, 90's, or earlier, you've probably heard of The Chronicles of Narnia - whether you read the original books as a kid, or watched the movies as a teenager, there's no denying the fantasy world captured the imagination of people of all ages.

The series, originally created by C.S. Lewis, gave us a glimpse of a unique fantasy world. While the movies and books contained plenty of the tropes you'd see in other fantasy stories, such as medieval combat, magic, and struggles between good and evil, the world of Narnia still stood out for many; myself included.

This was primarily due to how relatable the main characters were. They were ordinary, awkward modern kids, who unwittingly found themselves thrust into a completely alien fantasy world, filled with witches, centaurs, and massive battles.

Today, the official Chronicles of Narnia Facebook page announced some good news for series fans - Netflix will be reviving the franchise in the form of several "series and films."

This revival comes after Netflix and the C.S. Lewis company managed to agree to a "multi-year" production deal. The specifics haven't been hammered out yet, but according to the announcement, Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham (C.S. Lewis' stepson), and Vincent Sieber will be at the helm of the productions, serving as "executive producers."

"It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world," Gresham said. "Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal."

While it's probably best to remain skeptical about this partnership until we learn more about Netflix's specific plans for Narnia, there's still reason to be excited.

After all, it's been eight years since the last Narnia film released, and the entertainment industry has changed quite a bit technologically speaking - now is as good a time as any to bring the world of Narnia back to the big screen.