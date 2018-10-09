Highly anticipated: The annual Made By Google event takes place in a few hours’ time (8 AM PT/11 AM EST) in New York City, where the company will show off a slew of new hardware. Proceedings are being livestreamed on YouTube, so you can watch the whole thing right here.

While Google will be unveiling plenty of new products, the main draw is its latest Pixel phones: the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The handsets have been the subject of numerous leaks over the last few months, and a Pixel 3 XL even went on sale in Hong Kong a few days ago, but it’ll be interesting to find exactly out what Google has in store when it comes to challenging Samsung’s and Apple’s flagships, and how much they'll cost.

In addition to its smartphones, Google is expected to reveal several other items, including a new Pixel stand wireless charger, the Echo Show-like Google Home Hub, the Pixel Slate, Pixel Buds 2, and more.

Some products that had been expected now seem like no-shows, including the Pixel Watch, which Google says it won’t be releasing this year—it was thought that Google would go down LG’s path and launch a new smartwatch alongside its phones, but apparently not. There's also questions over whether the Pixelbook 2, the successor to last year’s 2-in-1, will be on show.

While all the focus will be on Google’s event today, the company is dealing with the distraction of the Google+ hack. After discovering a bug that exposed some private data to third-party developers, Google said it is closing the consumer side of its social network next year.