Rumor mill: It seems Google isn’t the only company showing off new hardware this month. Apple is expected to hold a similar event, where the firm will unveil its 2018 iPad Pro models. Now, a new report says the tablets will come with a number of improvements over their predecessors, including the ability to output 4K HDR video to external displays.

9to5Mac, which cites sources familiar with the development of the new 2018 iPad Pro, has revealed several details about Apple’s tablets, which will come in two size options and have two Wi-Fi models and two LTE models in both sizes.

As stated in previous rumors, the new iPads will reportedly boast smaller bezels for an edge-to-edge display and lack a home button. Like the latest iPhones, they will use Face ID, but unlike Apple’s handsets, they won’t have a notch. Moreover, the feature will work in both landscape and portrait modes but not upside down.

Perhaps the most interesting new addition is a USB Type-C port, which will allow the iPad to output 4K HDR content to external TVs—whether this will live alongside or replace the Lightning port is unclear. A new panel in the Settings app will let users control the resolution, brightness and HDR options.

A new Apple Pencil is also set to arrive alongside the iPad Pros. Like the Airpods and HomePod, it will use proximity-based pairing. Finally, there will be a brand new magnetic connector on the rear of the devices for accessories such as the Smart Keyboard.

There’s still no official word from Apple on whether it will hold a hardware event in the next few weeks, but evidence suggests that the company is planning one.