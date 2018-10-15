Why it matters: Starting tomorrow, Fortnite players will have the opportunity to compete against other players across all platforms for prizes and glory through a new "in-game tournament" mode that Epic is adding with the next patch. Later this year they will use the mode to select qualifiers to the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

Over the weekend, Fortnite data miners found and leaked files that seemed to indicate that the game would be adding a tournament mode. These guys and gals are usually right about these things, and indeed, it appears this time was no different.

Today Epic announced that “In-Game Tournaments” were coming to Fortnite with the v6.10 patch. The update will add an "Events" tab, and available tournaments will be listed there.

The company says the competitions are open to everyone including pros, but you must opt-in to crossplay to participate. The tournaments are platform agnostic. So smartphone, console, and PC players will all be pitted against each other.

“During tournaments, players from all platforms will compete against one another as equals, regardless of if they are on a Mouse, Controller, or Touch input device,” said Epic. “Every player will participate in the same competitions from start to finish, with equal opportunity to rise above the competition.”

Seems a little unfair to put a mouse up against touch controls to me, but what do I know. The devs say they have been examining play at various recent competitive events and have determined that “controller players can be successful while competing against some of the best PC players in the world.” They did note, however, that they would be keeping tabs on the events throughout the season and evaluating them for fairness.

There will be a wide range of tournaments covering solo, duo, and squad-based competition. Check out Epic’s press release for a full schedule of events.

It did not specifically mention what players would be competing for other than bragging rights, but the PR did hint at there being “prize pools.” So the tournaments might be a chance to grab some cash if you’re good enough. Additionally, Epic is planning on hosting qualifying rounds for a big tourney slated for next year.

“Beginning later this year, all eligible players will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup directly through a ‘Showdown Royale’ event hosted using the in-game tournament system.”

The v6.10 update will be rolling out Tuesday, October 16.