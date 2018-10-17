Spoiler Alert: The latest trailer for Hitman 2 reveals that actor Sean Bean will be Agent 47’s first “Elusive Target.” Yes. Just another death for Bean to attach to his pedigree.

Bean, who is probably better known for his role as Boromir in The Lord of the Ring trilogy, frequently takes parts that involve his character getting killed. He is so well-known for dying onscreen that it has become an internet meme.

Now, everyone will have the chance to kill Bean themselves in the upcoming Hitman 2, as he will be portraying one of the elusive targets in the game. Elusive targets are assassinations that are outside of the main campaign and usually involve special rewards.

Bean somewhat humorously alludes to his fame for dying in the trailer.

“It’s a talent of sorts, I suppose. I never expected to be like this, but they keep trying to kill me, you know? I’ve cheated death countless times. I’m like a stage magician — I know all the tricks. They think they’re clever, but they’ve nothing on me. I even managed to make them think I'd been blown up.”

This is not Bean’s first portrayal in a video game. He is the narrator for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI. He has also provided voice talent to Lego The Lord of the Rings and TLOTR: The Two Towers reprising his role as Boromir. He was even the voice of Martin Septim in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

IO Interactive has offered a couple of sweet advantages to those willing to pre-order. The first is early access to the game. Pre-orders will download and install on November 9.

The second perk is immediate access to Sniper Assassin Mode. Sniper Assassin is an online mode that has players completing assassinations using a sniper rifle. It can be played solo or co-op.

If you would rather wait to pick up the game, Hitman 2 will be launching November 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.