In a nutshell: Danish studio IO Interactive, best known for the Hitman series, is developing a new James Bond game – and we now have the first official teaser. The video offers a brief glimpse at the tone and setting of the upcoming title, which will feature an original Bond origin story and marks the studio's first major release outside the Hitman franchise in over a decade.

IO Interactive has spent nearly five years developing its take on James Bond, initially revealed under the working title Project 007. The game now has an official name: 007 First Light. According to the studio, the story will follow a young Bond as he "earns the number" that grants MI6 agents their license to kill.

007 First Light is a standalone, freshly imagined origin story of Ian Fleming's legendary James Bond character. The action-adventure title follows a younger Bond – a former Royal Navy aircrewman – as he navigates the challenges that arise after being recruited by the British Secret Service.

The developers promise 007 First Light will deliver a globe-trotting adventure featuring iconic locations in classic James Bond style. Players will also have access to plenty of "iconic" Bond vehicles. For the first time, IO Interactive will blend its signature stealth mechanics with more action-oriented gameplay. Players can choose their preferred playstyle, opting to go silent or take a louder approach when facing enemies.

When it launches next year, 007 First Light will become the first official Bond game in 14 years, following Activision's uninspired shooter 007 Legends for PC and seventh-generation consoles (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii). Amazon MGM Studios recently acquired full rights to the James Bond franchise, making First Light the first Bond game released since British studio Eon Productions lost creative control of the franchise.

IO Interactive said its reenvisioning could mark the beginning of a new trilogy, with Chief Creative Officer Christian Elverdam urging players to embrace a new beginning for a universally known character. It's an understandable goal, given the numerous actors who have portrayed different versions of the British spy since 1962.

IO Interactive is developing 007 First Light in its proprietary Glacier engine, which should more than suffice to take advantage of modern gaming hardware. The game will launch sometime in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the newly introduced Nintendo Switch 2. IO also plans to reveal more details during a special livestream event on June 6.