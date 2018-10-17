Bottom line: Early iPhone XR reviews will likely hit the web by the middle of next week, if Apple’s previous embargos are any indication. The first batch of new iPhones received favorable reviews but several recommended waiting to see what the iPhone XR brings to the table before making a purchasing decision.

Apple’s budget-minded iPhone XR goes up for pre-order tomorrow. The handset, introduced in early September alongside the flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, will be offered in a variety of colors including white, black, blue, coral, yellow and red.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch “Liquid Retina” display that adopts Apple’s full-screen, notched design. Like its siblings, it’s powered by Apple’s new A12 Bionic chip and ships running iOS 12. Unlike the more expensive versions, however, it utilizes a cheaper LCD panel and only has a single rear-facing camera. It also carries a lesser IP67 rating versus the IP68 rating of the XS-class devices.

A fully charged iPhone XR is reportedly good for up to 15 hours of Internet use and 25 hours of talk time. According to Apple, it lasts up to 1.5 hours longer than an iPhone 8 Plus.

Interested parties will be able to place their order for the new iPhone XR starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on October 19. Pricing starts at $749 for a model with 64GB of on-device storage and tops out at $899 should you want 256GB. It ships a week later on October 26.