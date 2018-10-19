Why it matters: Despite the lack of consumer choice in many areas when shopping for internet services, Comcast has actually made significant improvements to their gigabit offerings over the past several months. More consumers are gaining access to true high speed internet.

Internet service providers are steadily improving networks available to home customers. Ookla's Speedtest service that has become the go to standard shows that the United States has finally broken 100Mbps average download speeds. Recently, Comcast also announced that it has completed the expansion of its Xfinity Gigabit Internet service.

Currently, Comcast operates in 39 states. Over the last two years, its network capacity has more than doubled. Now, more than 75 percent of Comcast customers have at least 100Mbps. Comcast claims that "nearly 58 million homes and businesses have access to gigabit internet service."

Fortunately, Comcast is exempting gigabit and two gigabit service plans from its lowly 1TB monthly data cap. On the more common 100Mbps plan, cord cutters that stream HD video regularly are at risk of being charged extra fees. For single users, this cap may not be a problem, but families can easily blow past this cap when multiple people are streaming.

For those that would actually consider an upgrade to gigabit with Comcast, promotional pricing starts at $89.99 per month before taxes and fees. After promotional pricing ends, expect to shell out $140 to $160 per month dependent on region. Two gigabit plans will run upwards of $299.99 per month at regular prices, essentially double the price of one gigabit.

As similar to all other internet service providers, there are no actual guarantees of reaching the advertised speeds. Once 5G services become more readily available, wireless options may also begin to ramp up competition against traditional providers that are completely dependent upon wired connections.