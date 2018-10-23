What just happened? Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds has returned to the open source software project after taking a month off to address his often controversial behavior. Temporary Linux leader Greg Kroah-Hartman revealed the founder’s return in the announcement of version 4.19 of the Kernel.

Back in September, Torvalds explained in an email to the Linux Kernel Mailing List that he was taking some time off and would “get some assistance on how to understand people’s emotions and respond appropriately.”

Torvalds was just as famous for his firebrand personality as for his work. He often directed his aggressive behavior toward fellow coders and was even accused of “advocating for physical intimidation and violence.” Torvalds hasn’t been afraid to use expletive-heavy language in the past to explain what he thinks of certain companies, either.

Kroah-Hartman said he was now “handing the kernel tree” back to Torvalds. The interim boss wrote: “So here is my plea to everyone out there. Let’s take a day or two off, rest, relax with friends by sharing a meal, recharge, and then get back to work, to help continue to create a system that the world has never seen the likes of, together.”

In addition to Torvalds’ return, a revised code of conduct has been officially added to the Linux community. It asks devs to be treated with “respect and dignity” while prohibiting “public or private harassment.”

We’ll just have to wait and see whether Torvalds’ time off has turned him into a more chilled out person. Hopefully, the updated code of conduct will help the Linux developer community become a friendlier place, too.