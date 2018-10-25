Why it matters: Digital Foundry takes an in-depth look at Red Dead Redemption 2 across all four consoles and finds the Xbox One X to offer the best overall experience. If you're torn between what console to go with or are just now jumping into consoles to play this title, this is a very helpful watch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on Friday as I’m sure you’re well aware of by now. For many, it’s not a question of if they’ll get the game, but for which console they’ll be buying. With Windows PC support not yet available and the Nintendo Switch out of the running, you’ve got two choices: the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One.

Except, technically, you have four choices when you also consider the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X. And according to Digital Foundry, you should absolutely consider running Red Dead Redemption 2 on one of these higher-powered mid-cycle consoles.

Spoiler – it apparently looks and plays best on Xbox One X.

Digital Foundry discovered that environments are equally as lush across all platforms and that rendering effects are nearly a perfect match. Furthermore, draw distances and pop-in shouldn’t vary noticeably between consoles. Where the Xbox One X edges out the competition, however, is in terms of resolution as RDR2 runs natively at 4K on Microsoft’s beefy system.

The PS4 Pro uses a reconstruction technique to scale the native 1,920 x 2,160 framebuffer up to 4K although the temporal anti-aliasing solution is said to “muddy the waters” a bit.

For a better idea of what kind of experience you can expect from each console, be sure to check out Digital Foundry’s video on the matter. It runs half an hour long but if you’re truly torn between consoles, it could help make your decision a bit easier.

