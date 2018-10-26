In brief: Alan Wake, the Stephen King-inspired ‘psychological action game’ is back on Steam after more than a year’s absence. Remedy Entertainment’s title is available with an 80 percent discount right now, reducing the price to just $3. But an even better deal is available for Metro 2033, which can be grabbed for nothing up until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET today.

While not without its faults, I really enjoyed Alan Wake, so it was sad to hear of its removal from Steam in May 2017 due to “expiring music licenses.” Thanks to help from publisher Microsoft, which was able to negotiate the rights to the licensed music, the game is now back on the Steam store.

Good news! Alan Wake is back on Steam.



Better news: the price will be discounted during Halloween, so go get your copy if you don’t own the game yet. (Other digital platforms to follow.) https://t.co/GRLdxcH361 pic.twitter.com/KUtdnQg6Hb — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) 25 October 2018

Alan Wake is available for $3, or $4 for the collector's edition, up until November 1. Both Humble and GOG have similar deals that price the game at $2.99. If you’ve never played the spooky adventure, now’s a great time to give it a go. It’s got quite a cinematic feel to it—'Previously on Alan Wake’ sections appear between TV-style chapters—which will probably translate well to the in-development television series.

That’s not the only bargain available on Steam right now. Excellent FPS Metro 2033, the first game in the franchise, can be picked up for free. The offer ends in a few hours’ time, so you best move fast.

Deep Silver’s title is over eight years old now, but it holds up well and still looks good. With Metro: Exodus arriving next year, now’s a good time to reacquaint yourself with post-apocalyptic Russia and all its mutants.