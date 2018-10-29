What just happened? Steam's Halloween Sale is the perfect opportunity to score some deep discounts on titles you've been meaning to pick up. Even if you don't intend to play them right away (nobody would blame you considering all the great games out now and coming soon), some of these deals are simply too good to pass up.

Steam’s annual Halloween Sale is in full swing. If you can manage to pry yourself away from the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and take a break from Red Dead Redemption 2, there are some sizable discounts to be had.

But you’d better act fast as the offers are only good through November 1.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, there are plenty of horror games up for grabs. The Evil Within can be had at a 50 percent discount, bringing the cost down to just $9.99. Alien: Isolation is also $9.99 after a 75 percent markdown. Capcom hit Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is only $19.49 after saving 35 percent and Friday the 13th: The Game is down to $5.99 courtesy of an 85 percent price cut.

Left 4 Dead 2 is hard to pass up at $1.99 if you don’t already have it. Sure, it’s nearly a decade old at this point but multiplayer can be loads of fun with a group of friends.

If you’re looking for something a bit less grim, perhaps Just Cause 3 for $4.99 will do the trick? I’ve also heard good things about Kerbal Space Program, currently 60 percent off at $15.99. And if you missed it, Alan Wake has returned to Steam, yours for just $3.

Should nothing tickle your fancy, fret not as Steam has two more big sales lined up between now and the end of the year.