Apple has never been the go-to laptop maker for users who care about pure performance, but that might be about to change; if only slightly. At an event today, Apple unveiled a host of new products, most of which were updated versions of old devices, such as the new Mac Mini or the 2018 button-free iPad Pro.

However, Apple also revealed that it's 15-inch MacBook Pro is due for an upgrade, in the form of AMD's Radeon Pro Vega-series GPUs. According to The Verge, Apple believes the new Vega chips will offer "up to" a 60 percent performance boost over previous MacBook Pro GPUs.

The Radeon Pro Vega 20 and the Radeon Pro Vega 16 will reportedly be the 15-inch MacBook Pro's primary GPU options beginning on November 14. There's no word regarding whether or not the 13-inch MacBook Pro will receive similar hardware.

If you're in the market for a new MacBook but you don't care about upgraded graphical prowess, the current 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399, while the 13-inch model's base price is $1,299. If you need something ultra-portable, the new 13-inch MacBook Air is also available now, and it begins at $1,199.