Rumor mill: The long-rumored Nintendo 64 Classic Edition could be announced later this month. With mini versions of retro consoles proving so popular, and rival Sony’s PlayStation Classic arriving soon, it wouldn’t be too surprising if this rumor turns out to be true.

Speculation that Nintendo could be working on a Classic Edition of its N64 stretch back to July last year, when it filed a related trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This was followed by another filing for the N64 in Japan last May, and the approval of the EUIPO trademark application in September.

All this suggests that the N64 Classic is getting ever closer to being revealed. According to GamingINTEL, Nintendo will announce it this month. If the company really is on course to release another Classic Edition console, it would likely want the machine to arrive in time for the holidays, which means competing against Sony’s PlayStation Classic that launches on December 3.

The report cites an “anonymous tipster” and “insiders,” so it should be taken with a pinch of salt. It was also suggested that an announcement would arrive at the end of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, which didn’t happen.

The site says the mini N64 will come with 30 pre-installed games, the same as the NES Classic Edition and ten more than the PlayStation Classic. These include Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Banjo-Kazooie. With so many games to add, it would be an outrage if GoldenEye 007 isn’t one of them.

There are usually around three months between Nintendo announcing a Classic Edition console and the release date, but it could make an exception with the N64. If the rumors are accurate, we might have to choose between two different 1990s consoles this Christmas.