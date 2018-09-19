Highly anticipated: The retro revival lives on. Another classic console reimagined as a miniature machine pre-loaded with beloved games is on the way. This time, the company behind it is Sony, and the device is the PlayStation Classic.

After rival Nintendo found huge success with the NES Classic Mini and the SNES Classic Mini, Sony has announced it is also jumping on the mini retro console bandwagon. The Japanese gaming giant has announced the PlayStation Classic, which will feature 20 pre-loaded games including some of the original’s top titles: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

The device will arrive on December 3—24 years after the launch of the original—and cost $99.99 (or €99.99/£89.99). It comes with two original PS1 controllers for local multiplayer with compatible titles and an HDMI cable. As with the SNES Classic, an included USB cable is used for power, rather than bundling it with an AC adaptor.

Compared to the PS1, the PlayStation Classic is 45 percent smaller. Some nice touches of the new machine include using the Reset button to “suspend” games, while the Open button changes titles.

In addition to Nintendo’s mini consoles, a Commodore 64 Mini, which has been available in Europe for a few months, launches in the US on October 9. There’s also the Sega Mega Drive (Genesis, in the US) Mini, but that’s been delayed until next year.

PlayStation fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of the PlayStation Classic, which is available for pre-order at select retailers across the US and Canada.