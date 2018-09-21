Something to look forward to: Nintendo found incredible success with the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition, but the company isn’t finished with reimagining its old consoles as miniature retro machines. It seems that the Nintendo 64 is the next product being released in ‘Classic Edition’ form, and it could arrive by the end of this year.

Last summer, Nintendo filed a trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a Nintendo 64 controller. In May, another trademark filing appeared for the N64 in Japan.

Now, the EUIPO trademark, which shows a black and white image of the classic N64 controller, has been “registered and published” by the organization, more than one year after the application was received.

Importantly, the image resembles a similar EUIPO trademark filing by Nintendo for the NES gamepad—a silhouette that eventually appeared on the NES Classic Edition’s box. It’s the same situation with the SNES Classic Edition, and it looks as if the company is repeating the process with the N64.

It’s not 100 percent certain that Nintendo is producing an N64 Classic Edition, but plenty of signs suggest this is the case. The next question, then, is when we might see it launch. With the company’s previous devices arriving in late 2016 and September 2017, a release in time for the holidays seems plausible. Nintendo might also be looking to compete against Sony, which is releasing the PlayStation Classic on December 3.

It would be interesting to find out what games Nintendo has planned for the N64 Classic Edition. With the likes of GoldenEye, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64 ,and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask to choose from, there are plenty of much-loved titles available.