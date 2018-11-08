Bottom line: Amid significant losses and the resignation of Luminous Productions studio head Hajime Tabata, the fate of Final Fantasy XV is all but sealed. Aside from a few DLC's already nearing completion, fans should not expect too much else.

Final Fantasy XV was in production for nearly a decade. It has already received several expansions, and many more were planned for next year. However, in its most recent earnings call, Square Enix reported $33 million in losses. To make matters worse, Final Fantasy XV’s director Hajime Tabata has stepped down from the company.

According to a statement provided to Gematsu, Tabata’s resignation from Luminous Productions (a studio under the Square Enix umbrella) was effective as of October 31.

“It's almost going to be two whole years since the release of Final Fantasy XV. I honestly believe the reason we were able to get this far is because of all you loyal fans. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Today, I have a personal announcement to make to all of you. I, Hajime Tabata, will be resigning from Luminous Productions and the Square Enix Group... I was able to gain so much experience with my time at Square Enix. Every title I was able to be a part of means a lot to me.”

The losses along with Tabata’s departure has prompted Square Enix to pull most of the content that was planned for FFXV in 2019. However, Tabata indicated that “Episode Ardyn” is still in production. That DLC is scheduled for a March 2019 launch.

Reportedly, new Comrades multiplayer content is also in the works according to Windows Central. Additionally, an FFXV/FFIV crossover is still in the pipe and should see release on December 12.

The crossover DLC (trailer above) will give Final Fantasy XV players a side quest called “Adventurer from Another World.” In it, a Miqo’te girl from the FFXIV universe somehow lands in the FFXV world. Completing her quest will award players with four new costumes from the alternate reality.

The cancellation of future FFXV content is unfortunate news for fans, as is Tabata’s exit from the company. However, it is not the last we will see of him,

“In regards to my next endeavors and near future, I have a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge after Final Fantasy XV,” said the game designer. “For that reason, I have decided to leave my current position and start my own business in order to achieve my goal.”

Good luck to him on that journey.