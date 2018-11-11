The big picture: Sony’s PlayStation was the clear winner of this console generation, and that’s in large part thanks to the launches of excellent exclusives, such as God of War and Spiderman. But Microsoft has learned from their mistakes and are gearing up to take Sony down, hard.

It was less than six months ago when Microsoft announced four game studio acquisitions at E3 and the creation of a fifth, but they certainly haven’t rested on their laurels. Yesterday at XO18 in Mexico City they announced that they’ve brought Obsidian and inXile, to help make the next Xbox more competitive.

Both Obsidian and inXile are famous for their massively popular RPGs. Some of the titles that Obsidian is known for include Fallout: New Vegas, Knights of the Old Republic II, and Pillars of Eternity. InXile, on the other hand, are behind the Fantastic Contraption series, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Wasteland 2. They’re also working on Wasteland 3, which received $3 million in crowdfunding in 2016.

Obsidian and inXile are actually quite closely connected, both being founded by teams of developers extradited from the original developer of Fallout, Interplay. Since then, they’ve enjoyed over a decade of working together and sharing technologies and resources.

"While they do share a common heritage, the two creative teams at Obsidian and inXile are very different," Microsoft said in a statement. "They will continue to operate autonomously and bring their unique talents, IP, and expertise to Microsoft Studios as they build new RPG experiences for our players and fans."

With so many amazing studios under the helm, Microsoft certainly has a good chance of taking the console crown from Sony.