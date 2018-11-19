Why it matters: The last couple of years haven’t been the best for Facebook. The social network has had to deal with everything from Russian election interference to Cambridge Analytica, along with plenty of other scandals. It led to CEO Mark Zuckerberg gathering 50 of his top executives together back in June to inform them that the company was at “war.”

At the time of the meeting, Facebook was still dealing with the fallout from Cambridge Analytica. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Zuckerberg said he was moving to a more aggressive leadership style, telling his execs that they needed to “make progress faster.”

Zuckerberg reportedly held COO Sheryl Sandberg and her team responsible for the Cambridge Analytica backlash, telling her she should have done more to deal with the public outcry over the scandal. Sandberg was reportedly concerned about the meeting, telling friends that she wondered whether her job might be under threat.

Zuckerberg’s more aggressive approach hasn’t been well-received by those within Facebook. The WSJ writes that it’s led to "unprecedented turmoil," with several top executives, including the Instagram and WhatsApp cofounders, resigning.

Facebook is generating a slew of negative publicity right now. Last week saw a New York Times article that claimed the company employed the services of a “Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protestors, in part by linking them" to liberal billionaire George Soros. Sandberg was reported to have overseen the campaign but denied being aware of Facebook’s involvement with the PR firm in a post on the social network.

The Journal adds that during an internal company meeting on Friday, Zuckerberg described the recent media coverage of Facebook as “bullsh*t.”