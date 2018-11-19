Bottom line: We’ve known for the last few months that it was about to happen: Star Citizen’s crowdfunding campaign has passed the $200 million mark, giving it one of the largest video game budgets in history. At the time of writing, 2,125,010 people have pledged $200,141,777 to the game, which, despite being in development for six years, still doesn’t have a solid launch date.

Back when it released its star-packed trailer for the single-player mode last month, Star Citizen was just $5 million shy of the $200 million mark. As suspected, it didn’t take long for it to reach the milestone, putting it in a fairly exclusive club: the only three other games to have a development budget of over $200 are Star Wars: The Old Republic, Grand Theft Auto V, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Crowdfunding figures reveal that each person has, on average, donated $94 to the game, though there have been reports of people pledging up to $30,000. Most of the cash goes toward purchasing the game’s virtual spaceships, several of which go for well over $100. Buyers can also secure the Squadron 42 single-player element for $56.25, as well as a range of extras including merchandise and skins.

If you’re curious to know why so many people have given so much to the game, you can try Star Citizen in its alpha state, along with “every single ship in the game,” for free between November 23 to December 1. Head over to Roberts Space Industries website to sign up and download it when the free trial period begins.