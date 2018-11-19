One of the most exciting features that came with the recently-launched Pixel 3 is the device's ability to automatically screen calls. The feature enables Google Assistant to automatically detect spam calls, and give users the opportunity to screen, block, and report them as spam instead of just ignoring them.

As you can imagine, this feature has been pretty well-received so far. In a world where constant robocalls are the norm for just about anybody with a phone, any features that help to mitigate the issue are always welcome. Fortunately, the function is set to get even better later this year.

Thanks to the power of Google Assistant, screened calls will soon be auto-transcribed by the AI. This means that, in theory, users will be able to check their call log and see exactly what was said in a suspected spam call. Google Assistant will inform the caller that you're using a call-screening service and that you will get a copy of the "conversation" once it's finished.

There's probably a legal reason for this notice, but it also serves as a way to distinguish between robocalls and human calls while you check your transcriptions. A human might react to the message, whereas a robocaller obviously won't care.

If you are a Pixel owner and you'd like to know when you can get your hands on Google's upcoming transcription function, we'll have to disappoint you. Unless you're beta testing the Google Phone app (testers get the feature early), all we know is that it'll arrive before the start of 2019.

On the bright side, the basic call screening tool is rolling out to all regular Pixel and Pixel 2 users now, meaning it's no longer a Pixel 3-exclusive feature.