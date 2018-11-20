Bottom line: G.Skill's Trident Z memory gets a new look but keeps performance intact. The crystals and RGB offer a unique look that could fit into a build fit for a king or queen, but may not be the look everyone is interested in.

G.Skill is introducing a new variant to its well respected Trident Z series. This time around, the Trident Z Royal arrives with crystals along the RGB bar of lights. Trident Z Royal DDR4 memory will be available in frequencies starting at 3000MHz ranging on up to 4600MHz.

When it comes to memory, there are few specifications to truly worry about unless you are looking to perform some extreme overclocking. So long as your motherboard and processor pair plays nicely with the memory timings, there is little else to take note of aside from having official support from the manufacturer.

The Trident Z Royal DIMMs are available in both gold and silver. Support for XMP 2.0 profiles is intended to allow for one-click overclocking. For those interested in overclocking or just want to see the raw numbers, see the list of timings and voltages versus frequency below.

Frequency CL Timing Voltage Kit Capacity 3000 MHz 16-18-18-38 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB, 2x16GB, 4x16GB 3200 MHz 14-14-14-34 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB, 8x8GB, 2x16GB, 4x16GB, 8x16GB 3200 MHz 16-18-18-38 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB, 8x8GB, 2x16GB, 4x16GB, 8x16GB 3600 MHz 16-16-16-36 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB 3600 MHz 19-20-20-40 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB 4000 MHz 17-17-17-37 1.35V 2x8GB, 4x8GB 4000 MHz 19-19-19-37 1.35V 2x16GB 4266 MHz 19-19-19-37 1.4V 2x8GB 4400 MHz 18-19-19-39 1.4V 2x8GB 4400 MHz 18-22-22-42 1.5V 4x8GB 4600 MHz 18-22-22-42 1.45V 2x8GB

Trident Z Royal will become available in December 2018 from G.Skill's distribution partners. Pricing is not yet available but expect to see a slight premium over the original Trident Z RGB memory.