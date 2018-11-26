Cyber Monday is here, which means continued savings on your favorite items. As we did for Black Friday, we've put together a big list of noteworthy deals for the day divided by category, so based on your needs and wants you can browse the selection of deals for discounts on items you were looking to buy in the first place.

One thing to note – some of these deals may expire before the day ends, so act fast if you are set on buying something.

Featured Deals

  • MSI GV62 8RE-061 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $519.99 at Amazon (list price $719.99).
  • 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
  • 58" Samsung UN58MU6070 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $447.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99).
  • Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599).
  • Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
  • Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99).
  • Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).
  • In and out of stock: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329).
  • In and out of Stock: Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $379 at Amazon (list price $429).
  • Google Home Hub Smart Display + $10 Vudu Credit for $99 at Walmart (list price $149).
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $74.98).
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $139 at Amazon (list price $248.99).

Networking & Storage

  • Still Live: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98 (500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99).
  • Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive for $227.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99).
  • Linksys Velop AC4600 Tri-Band Wireless WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $349).
  • Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99).
  • SanDisk Ultra Flair 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $25.99).
  • Still Live: SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99 (200GB for $30, 128GB for $20) at Amazon (list price $249.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Gaming

Laptop & Desktop Computers

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover (Platinum) - Intel Core i5-8250U, 12.3" 2736x1824, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $799 at Amazon (list price $1059).
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $939.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $799 at Walmart (list price $999.99).
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699).
  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900K 8-core Tower Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1427.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $1859.99).
  • Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700K 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 OC, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1614.99 at Dell (use code: SAVE15AFF - list price $2109.99).
  • $500 Price Drop: Gigabyte Aero 15X Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1799 at Walmart (list price $2049).
  • CLX SET Intel Core i7-8700K 6-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Battlefield V for $1399.99 at Walmart.
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 64GB Octa-Core WiFi 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED Android Tablet with S Pen for $547.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99).

Smartphones

Monitors

  • Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).
  • Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).
  • LG 34UM88-P 34" 3440x1440 IPS Panel LED LCD Monitor with Thunderbolt for $364.95 at Amazon (list price $799.99).
  • Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).
  • Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD GSYNC Curved Gaming Monitor + $75 Dell Gift Card for $899.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).

Amazon Devices Sale

Smart Home Devices

Electronics

Headphones, Speakers, and Audio

  • Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399).
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $299 at Walmart (list price $349).
  • Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $169 at Walmart (list price $249).
  • Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $199 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $229).
  • Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer with Force Cancelling Drivers for $599 at Amazon (list price $699).

