Cyber Monday is here, which means continued savings on your favorite items. As we did for Black Friday, we've put together a big list of noteworthy deals for the day divided by category, so based on your needs and wants you can browse the selection of deals for discounts on items you were looking to buy in the first place.

One thing to note – some of these deals may expire before the day ends, so act fast if you are set on buying something.

• Featured • PC Components and Networking • HDTV and Entertainment • Gaming • Laptops and Desktop PCs • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio.

Featured Deals

Networking & Storage

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Gaming

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Smartphones

Monitors

Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).

at Dell (list price $999.99). Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).

at Walmart (list price $199). LG 34UM88-P 34" 3440x1440 IPS Panel LED LCD Monitor with Thunderbolt for $364.95 at Amazon (list price $799.99).

at Amazon (list price $799.99). Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

at Amazon (list price $1099.99). Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD GSYNC Curved Gaming Monitor + $75 Dell Gift Card for $899.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).

Amazon Devices Sale

Smart Home Devices

Electronics

Headphones, Speakers, and Audio