After a record Thanksgiving sales weekend, many great items have either gone back to its regular prices or more often than not, gone out of stock. Our advise is that if you are still wanting to buy something that is currently out of stock, watch it closely for the next 2 weeks as there's usually a new wave of deals around the second week of December when stock is replenished in most cases. In the meantime, here are the better deals we could still find this week, it's not a lot but we're making sure only the noteworthy stuff is listed here...

Featured Deals

Networking, Storage & Components

TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (2-Pack) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).

at Amazon (list price $179.99). Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core Desktop Processor (Turbo up to 4.6GHz) for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop with 16GB Optane Memory for $479 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

at Walmart (list price $599.99). Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).

at Dell (list price $799.99). Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD G-Sync Curved Gaming Monitor for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Electronics

Smart Home Devices

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

