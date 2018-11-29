After a record Thanksgiving sales weekend, many great items have either gone back to its regular prices or more often than not, gone out of stock. Our advise is that if you are still wanting to buy something that is currently out of stock, watch it closely for the next 2 weeks as there's usually a new wave of deals around the second week of December when stock is replenished in most cases. In the meantime, here are the better deals we could still find this week, it's not a lot but we're making sure only the noteworthy stuff is listed here...

Featured Deals

  • Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop for $609 at Dell (list price $1141.43).
  • HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699).
  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 12GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $569.99 at Dell (use code: DELLINSP180 - list price $889.99).
  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Customizable Tower Desktop for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $909.99).
  • Ring Alarm Home Security System 8-Piece Bundle with optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring for $188.99 at Amazon (list price $268.99).
  • Netgear Arlo Pro Wireless 720p Security Camera + Mount (2-Pack) for $229 at Walmart (list price $449.99).
  • Black Friday Best Seller: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98 (500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99).
  • Better than Black Friday: Seagate Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
  • Xbox Game Pass 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).

Networking, Storage & Components

  • TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (2-Pack) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
  • Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core Desktop Processor (Turbo up to 4.6GHz) for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).

Laptop & Desktop Computers

  • Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop with 16GB Optane Memory for $479 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
  • Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
  • Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD G-Sync Curved Gaming Monitor for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Electronics

Smart Home Devices

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

