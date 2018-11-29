Thursday tech deals: It's no longer Black Friday, but some good deals are still onBy TechSpot Deals
After a record Thanksgiving sales weekend, many great items have either gone back to its regular prices or more often than not, gone out of stock. Our advise is that if you are still wanting to buy something that is currently out of stock, watch it closely for the next 2 weeks as there's usually a new wave of deals around the second week of December when stock is replenished in most cases. In the meantime, here are the better deals we could still find this week, it's not a lot but we're making sure only the noteworthy stuff is listed here...
Featured Deals
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop for $609 at Dell (list price $1141.43).
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $599 at Walmart (list price $699).
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 12GB RAM, 2TB HDD for $569.99 at Dell (use code: DELLINSP180 - list price $889.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Customizable Tower Desktop for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $909.99).
- Ring Alarm Home Security System 8-Piece Bundle with optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring for $188.99 at Amazon (list price $268.99).
- Netgear Arlo Pro Wireless 720p Security Camera + Mount (2-Pack) for $229 at Walmart (list price $449.99).
- Black Friday Best Seller: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $127.98 (500TB for $73) at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Better than Black Friday: Seagate Desktop 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- Xbox Game Pass 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
Networking, Storage & Components
- TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (2-Pack) for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
- Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core Desktop Processor (Turbo up to 4.6GHz) for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop with 16GB Optane Memory for $479 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- Dell S2716DGR 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD G-Sync Curved Gaming Monitor for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals (PC + Xbox One, PC + PS4 Options) for $199 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- 50" Samsung UN50NU7200 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV + $20 VUDU Credit for $417.99 at Walmart (list price $548).
- 55" Samsung UN55NU7200 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV + $20 VUDU Credit for $517.99 at Walmart (list price $648).
- 43" LG 43UK6090PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $50 Dell Gift Card (Seen in cart) for $269.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).
- Nintendo Switch Console + Ematic Switch Wired Controller for $299 at Walmart (list price $318.96).
- Xbox Game Pass 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4 Digital Code) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
Electronics
- $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 at Amazon (use code: ITUNES15).
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $299 at Walmart (list price $349).
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless RGB Gaming Headset with 7.1 Dolby and DST Headphone Surround Sound for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Kano Computer Kit (Includes Raspberry Pi 3, Keyboard, and more) for $99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $599 at Walmart (list price $699).
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for $499 at Walmart (list price $599).
- YI 4K+ Action Camera (4K@60fps) with Waterproof Case for $169.99 at Amazon (Clip $50 Coupon - list price $219.99).
- YI Lite 4K Action Camera (4K @ 20fps, 1080p @ 60fps) for $45.99 at Amazon (Clip $15 Coupon - list price $60.99).
- YI Compact 1080p 130 Degrees WDR Lens Dash Cam with 2.7” LCD and Night Vision for $24.99 at Amazon (Clip $15 Coupon - list price $39.99).
- Samsung Galaxy 46mm Dual-Core Smartwatch for $279 at Walmart (list price $349).
- Samsung Galaxy 42mm Dual-Core Smartwatch for $259 at Walmart (list price $329).
Smart Home Devices
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System 1 Camera Kit with Motion Detection for $66.99 (3 Cameras for $154, 5 Cameras for $234) at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- iRobot Roomba 690 WiFi Robotic Vacuum for $249 at Amazon (list price $374.99).
- Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote for $169.99 at Walmart (list price $299).
- Shark ION RV750 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $228 at Walmart (list price $349).
- ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum for $149.99 at Amazon (Clip $30 Coupon - list price $249.99).
- eufy RoboVac 11+ High Suction Self-Charging Robot Vacuum with BoostIQ for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $168.99).
- Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $29.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
- DXRacer Formula High Back Reclining eSports Gaming Chair for $215 at Walmart (list price $289).
- Crescent CTK170CMP2 Mechanics Tool Set (170-Piece) for $78.25 at Amazon (list price $206.13).
- Dewalt DCK240C2 20V MAX Li-ion Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $149 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).
- Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership (New Users Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).
- Audible Gold 3-Month Membership (New or Returning Users Only) for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month).
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.