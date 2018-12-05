December is here and we're starting to see revamped deals ahead of Christmas. Today's highlights include a collection of discounted well spec'ed laptops from Asus, Dell and MSI and a powerful Ryzen 7 2700x desktop from CyberpowerPC if you're feeling lazy to build yourself. Also some TVs that remain at Black Friday-lows, a Raspberry Pi 3 bundle and lots more. The roundup below comes courtesy of TechBargains and as usual we're making sure only the best deals make it here.

Featured Deals

Networking, Storage & Components

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Monitors

Dell D2719HGF 27" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $179 at Walmart (list price $279).

at Walmart (list price $279). Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).

at Dell (list price $349.99). Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 120Hz G-Sync Curved IPS Gaming Monitor for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

at Amazon (list price $1099.99). Alienware AW3418HW 34" 2560x1080 144Hz G-Sync Curved IPS Gaming Monitor for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99).

at Amazon (list price $799.99). Amazon 12 Days of Deals: ASUS VS247H-P 23.6" 1920x1080 2ms LED Monitor for $94.99 at Amazon (list price $164).

at Amazon (list price $164). Amazon 12 Days of Deals: Viewsonic VX2452MH 24" 1080p Gaming LED Monitor for $97.99 at Amazon (list price $132.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Headphones, Speakers, and Audio

Electronics

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.