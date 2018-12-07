The big picture: Marvel could take the Avengers franchise in a number of different direction at this point. While the new trailer does provide a look into life after the events of Infinity War, we're essentially left with just as many questions as we had a day earlier. Storytelling at its finest.

Marvel on Friday dropped the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the fourth flick based on Marvel Comic’s popular superhero team and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The highly anticipated sequel highlights our heroes’ grim state following Thanos’ unthinkable actions at the end of Infinity War. The trailer sets a somber scene from the get-go with Stark recording a video of what could be his final hours adrift in space.

The rest of the clip features some of the remaining heroes coming to terms with what happened and seemingly hatching a plan to enact revenge on Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26, 2019 – one week ahead of schedule.

