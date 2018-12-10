On the blotter: An Australian man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while he was streaming Fortnite on Twitch. The man's name has not been released, but he goes by the handle MrDeadMoth.

While playing Fortnite, MrDeadMoth's girlfriend began nagging to get off the computer. A verbal altercation ensued, and after a bit he got up from his chair without stopping the camera. Clips of the stream show the argument continuing offscreen. Then there is a loud slapping sound followed by the woman screaming and some children crying.

Two girls, ages three years and 20 months, were present in the house at the time, according to police.

“You f-ing woman basher!” his girlfriend can be heard saying. “Don't hit me in the face. Don't touch me in the face. You hear that all you people there, he just hit me in the face.”

MrDeadMoth then came back on screen again all the while cussing her out. He then left the camera in a rage once more to continue fighting with what sounded like more slaps and screaming. It was only when a young girl, whose name is apparently Annabel, calls out for “Daddy” that the man comes back and stops the stream.

This is really sickening to watch man. Really, domestic abuse over Fortnite? https://t.co/Arysj57r6Z — Ryan Reed (@RyanGeoffReed) December 10, 2018

MrDeadMoth was not a prominent streamer and had very few followers, but despite that Twitch deactivated his account. Viewers were able to grab clips of the altercation and post them to Twitter and YouTube before the ban.

Those posts quickly went viral, and MrDeadMoth was soon arrested by Camden Police Area Command in South Wales, Australia. According to the official press release, authorities were called to the scene by a viewer. The man was taken to Narellan Police Station and booked for “common assault.”

MrDeadMoth was released on “conditional bail” and has to obey a restraining order as he awaits a court hearing on December 13.

“While the woman was not seriously injured, she was distressed and shaken by the incident,” said a police spokesperson.