Friday last-minute tech deals: $100 off iPads, Xbox bundles, and Google's new Pixel BudsBy TechSpot Deals
Today is probably one of the last days to order something in time for Christmas, as the most popular deals are getting backordered and will probably arrive after the holidays. Today's highlights include the 128GB iPad finally discounted, some interesting deals on Google Pixel Buds, a couple of well equipped laptops and Xbox One S & Xbox One X bundles. As usual, the deal roundup below has been gathered by the expert folks at TechBargains and we're making sure only the best ones make it here.
Featured Deals
- Get it by Christmas: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329).
- Apple iPad 128GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model - Silver or Space Gray) for $329 at Walmart (list price $429).
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Intel Core i3-8130U 14" 1920x1080 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $499).
- Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Wireless Headphones with Real-Time Translation for $109 at Walmart (list price $159).
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 128GB SSD + 500GB HDD for $449.99 at Dell (use code: INSP250 - list price $709.99).
- Cyber Monday pricing: Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20,000mAh 2-Port USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $32.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT9 - list price $53.99).
- Xerox WorkCentre 3215 Monochrome Multifunction Laser Printer for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $259).
Amazon Devices
- All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi WiFi Waterproof eReader with Special Offers, Headphones, 3 Month Audible Trial for $139 at Amazon (list price $254.83).
- All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300ppi WiFi Waterproof eReader with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1920x1200 WiFi Tablet with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- $10 Price Drop: All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" HD WiFi Tablet with Special Offers for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $34.99 (2-Pack for $60) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 (2-Pack for $50) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB 2 Tuners Over-the-Air DVR for $189.99 (4 Tuners, 1TB for $230) at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen Bluetooth Wireless Smart Speaker for $69.99 (2-Pack for $120) at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Amazon Echo Show 2nd Gen 10" 720p Alexa-Enabled Touchscreen with Free Philips Hue Bulb for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $244.98).
- Amazon Echo Spot 2.5" Color Touchscreen Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Dell Precision 3620 Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-Core Win10 Pro Workstation Desktop for $692.14 at Dell (list price $1154).
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB SSD, GeForce MX150 for $599.99 at Dell (use code: INSP180 - list price $899.99).
- SkyTech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core Gaming Desktop with 3GB GTX 1060, 500GB SSD for $639 at Walmart (list price $899).
- SkyTech ArchAngel Elite AMD Ryzen 2600 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070Ti, 500GB SSD for $899 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-Core Win10 Pro SFF Desktop for $369 at Dell (use code: DBGMDT369 - list price $741.43).
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop with Dual Storage, GTX 1050Ti for $799 at Dell (use code: DBGMDT799 - list price $1498.57).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Customizable Tower Desktop for $719.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $909.99).
- Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 OC, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1849.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $2109.99).
- Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1399.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1859.99).
- Dell S2716DG 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149 at Walmart (list price $229).
- Apple iPad Pro 256GB 10.5" Retina WiFi Tablet for $649.99 at Amazon (list price $799).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 70" RCA Virtuoso RNSMU7036 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $599.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99).
- $30 Price Drop and less than Black Friday: 55" Vizio D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).
- 55" Komodo KU-555 4K UHD LED HDTV for $189.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 50" Polaroid 50T7U 4K HDR Smart LED HDTV for $189.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 55" Polaroid 55T7U 4K HDR Smart LED HDTV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $449.99).
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Voice Remote and Chromecast for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 55" Vizio M55-E0 4K UHD XHDR Plus Smart XLED HDTV for $428 at Walmart (list price $698).
- 55" TCL 55S405 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) for $16.96 at Walmart (list price $34.96).
Gaming
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299.99).
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $399 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle for $399 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle for $399 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
- Nintendo Switch Console + Your Choice Nintendo Labo Kit + Ematic Switch Wired Controller for $339.98 at Walmart (list price $388.98).
- Nintendo Switch Console + 2x Ematic Switch Wired Controller for $299 at Walmart (list price $338.98).
- Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade System with Riser (Includes Asteroids, Centipede, and more) for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) for $45 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) for $45 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Splatoon 2 (Switch) for $45 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4, Xbox One) for $39.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Battlefield V (PS4, Xbox One) for $29.83 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One) for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
Electronics & Components
- Asus RT-AC86U AC2900 WiFi MU-MIMO Dual-Band Gigabit Wireless Router (AiMesh Compatible) for $160.54 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $199.99).
- Logitech K400 Wireless Touch Keyboard with Touchpad for $14.99 at Walmart (list price $19.99).
- TP-LINK HS105 Mini WiFi Smart Plug for $15.02 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $27.47).
- Prime Exclusive: LG V35 ThinQ 64GB 6" 2880x1440 QHD+ OLED Octa-Core Unlocked Smartphone for $529.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000mAh USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $20.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT2 - list price $33.99).
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS Smartwatch for $259 at Walmart (list price $309).
- Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Activity Tracker (Graphite/White Silicone, One Size) for $129.95 at Amazon (list price $169.99).
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99).
- $10 Price Drop: Bose SoundLink II On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $189 at Amazon (list price $279).
- Sennheiser HD 600 Open Back Over-Ear Headphones for $249 at Amazon (list price $399.95).
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Earphones for $25.99 at Amazon (use code: SDCSPT03 - list price $32.99).
- Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Front and Cabin Dual Lens Dash Cam for $139.99 at Amazon (Clip $10 Coupon and use code: EATF4QJ9 - list price $199.99).
- Zmodo meShare 1080p Mini Wireless Two-Way Audio Camera (2-Pack) for $35 at Walmart (list price $49.99).
- Anki Vector Home Robot with Interactive AI Tech (With Future Alexa Update) for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
- $10 Walmart Gift Card with Popular Card Games: Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and more at Walmart.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S WiFi Smart Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $169 at Amazon (list price $248.99).
- ecobee3 Lite WiFi Smart Thermostat (Works with Alexa) for $132.05 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $169).
- ecobee4 WiFi Smart Thermostat with Sensor (Works with Alexa) for $189.95 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $249).
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (18.6 Mile Range, Up to 15.5 mph) for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $599).
- Today Only: Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Titanium Perpetual Chronograph Atomic Timekeeping Watch for $244 at Amazon (list price $750).
- Today Only: Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch for $63.99 at Amazon (list price $175).
- Anova Nano 750W Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $60.80 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $99).
- Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
