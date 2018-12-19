In September, we reported that Microsoft would be bringing keyboard and mouse support to the Xbox One. That support arrived in November, and players have already been able to test it out in a few select games, such as Fortnite and Warframe (more supported titles are on the way).

While virtually any USB-powered mouse and keyboard will work just fine with the Xbox One, Razer has been working on its own device designed specifically for use with the console. And, in typical Razer fashion, it won't come cheap.

The device in question is the Razer Turret, a wireless mouse and keyboard combo set that comes in at $250. Without testing the Turret for ourselves, it's impossible for us to say whether or not it's worth the money, but at the very least, Razer has kept the device's target audience in mind while designing it.

Unlike a traditional mouse and keyboard combo, the Turret's keyboard portion includes a completely flat bottom, which should make it easier to set on your lap. Furthermore, a small platform extends out of the right side of the device, acting as a mouse pad.

Razer has thrown in a few Xbox-exclusive flavor features as well. For example, in addition to full RGB customization via Razer Chroma, the Turret also boasts "Xbox Dynamic Lighting, which can sync the keyboard's backlighting to whatever is occurring within a game. There's also a "dedicated Xbox key," which can take you directly to the Xbox One's dashboard.

If the Turret sounds like your cup of tea, you can sign up to be notified when it releases via Razer's official website, but pre-orders aren't open yet. However, the device will be launching sometime in Q1 2019.