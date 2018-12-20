Through the looking glass: Case modding was popular among enthusiasts years ago but these days, hobbyists are building their own cases using 3D printers and a bit of creativity. Had 3D printers been around nearly 20 years ago, perhaps projects like the ColdForge AA-15 may have been successful?

Settling on the perfect PC case that blends desirable aesthetics with functionality is no easy task. Some prefer timeless designs like the Lian Li PC60 or the Cooler Master ATC 210 while others favor newer cases loaded with RGB lighting and wild styling.

But, what if you can’t find that Goldilocks chassis? Build your own, of course!

Longtime [H] community member cbutters recently 3D printed his own mini-ITX case for an AMD Ryzen 5 build. The tiny chassis features a key subtlety that might get overlooked at first glance – an array of AMD logos on either side that serve as passive cooling vents. I also love how the Wraith cooler is unobstructed, drawing in fresh air from the outside (there’s no fan guard, however, but who needs those unless you have pets or children?).

The system consists of an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, Kingston HyperX 3200 DDR4 memory, an ASRock Fatal1ty AB350 motherboard, a 500GB Samsung 850 EVO M.2 SSD and a mini box PicoPSU-150-XT 150 watt power supply.

cbutters has uploaded the build files to Thingiverse should you want to replicate his creation and build your own mini AMD system.