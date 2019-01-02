Why it matters: Stranger Things is set to return for its junior outing this summer. Netflix started teasing the new season nearly a year out and the hype will continue over the coming months. With the show's creators only planning four (or maybe five) total seasons, this entry will be crucial in leading up to the series' finale.

Netflix rang in the New Year with the launch of a brand new teaser for season three of Stranger Things. The clip, featuring actual footage from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 1985, is seemingly loaded with hidden messages waiting to be decoded.

As you can see, the New Year’s footage is interrupted by a computer UI that highlights the phrase “When blue and yellow meet in the west” and the launch of a program called SilverCatFeeds.exe. What does it all mean?

Over on Reddit, the leading theory about when blue and yellow meet in the west points back to a promo video for the fictional Starcourt Mall published in July 2018. In it, the mall’s clock features hour and minute hands that are… you guessed it, blue and yellow. Perhaps a specific time is being referenced? Maybe it correlates to a bible verse? Or maybe the colors are referencing the clothes Eleven and Mike are wearing in the new poster? And what’s up with the silver cat?

What we do know for certain is that Internet sleuths have plenty of time to work out the mystery as season three of Stranger Things won’t premiere until July 4, 2019.